Maharashtra caps maximum price for RT-PCR tests at Rs 2,200

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Saturday capped the maximum price for RT-PCR tests, which is conducted to detect coronavirus, at Rs 2,200.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said with this move, the cost of RT-PCR tests in Maharashtra has become the lowest, compared to any other state, in the country.

"The private labs had been given permission to conduct RT-PCR tests, for which they were charging approximately Rs 4,500 for reports and extra for home collection of samples. We had been receiving demands for reducing its prices, by corporations and individuals. Therefore, we formed a committee and after analysis, the price was fixed at Rs 2,200 for the report. Further, if the home collection of sample is done, Rs 2,800 can be charged," Tope said.

He added that as the price of kits has come down, "the labs should not be profiteering at this point and the safety of the people should be the primary concern."

"This will also lead to savings for the individuals and more people will also get themselves tested," the minister further said.

With 1,01,141 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the pandemic in the country. This includes 49,628 active cases and 47,796 cured and discharged patients. Moreover, 3,717 deaths have also been reported due to the infection so far from the state, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

