Maharashtra: Case registered for sending threat letter to Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A case has been registered against an accused for allegedly giving death threat to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, police said on Saturday.

Pranay Ashok, PRO, Mumbai Police said that a threat letter was received by Chief Minister's Secretariat on October 15.

"A case was registered at Marine Drive police station on October 15 wherein Chief Minister's Secretariat received a letter in which a person had given death threat to the CM," he said.

The police said that the accused hails from Maharashtra's Nanded and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

