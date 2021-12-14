Maharashtra: Chandiwal Commission issues production warrants for Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Waze

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Chandiwal Commission on Tuesday issued production warrants for former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze for December 16 and December 20, respectively.

The two also appeared before the Chandiwal Commission in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday.



Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

The Commission is probing the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. (ANI)

