Maharashtra Chief Minister attends book-release function in Guwahati along with Assam counterpart

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday tweeted photographs from a book release function he was attending here with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was seen sharing a light moment with his counterpart in Assam as they were seen smiling in a snapshot from the function.

Fadnavis tweeted, "Sharing some lighter moments with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Ji, in Guwahati, before the book release of 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti' a book written by Hon UP Governor Ram Naik Ji."

He also commended on Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik's book and appreciated his rise through the ranks in the political circles, which is mentioned in the book.

"I am very happy that Hon Ram Naik ji's book 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti' is released in 11 languages and also in Braille lipi. It is about his journey of a common man from a garage living person to Hon Governor. A dedicated, disciplined life with Mantra of 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti'!" tweeted Fadnavis.

Earlier, Fadnavis paid a visit to Mata Kamakhya temple. Assam Minister Parimal Shukla Vaidya was with him during the visit. (ANI)

