Maharashtra: Chinchwad and Kasba Peth go for by-poll today

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): The fate of three leading candidates Vitthal Kate (NCP), BJP's Ashwini Jagtap and independent Rahul Kalate will be decided as the by-poll elections for the Chinchwad Assembly constituency is going to held today.

Apart from, Chinchwad, Kasba Peth of Pune district is also going to Assembly by-polls, wherein the major fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), where the MVA has pitted congress Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar against BJP's Hemant Rasane.

Top leaders like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Ajit Pawar Shivsena UBT's Aditya Thackeray and congress state Cheif Nana Patole did vigorous poll campaigning through various road shows, corner meetings and public rallies in the constituencies.

As per data released by the district information office, the total number of voters in the Kasba Peth constituency is 2,75,428 with 1,38, 550 women voters and 1,36,87 male voters and five transgender voters.

The Kasba Peth Bypoll would take place in a total of 270 polling booths, where the police have made nine sensitive polling centres.



Around 1300 police personnel along with all senior officials of the police department deployed for voting day by the Pune police.

Talking about the Chinchwad assembly constituency a total of 56,8954 eligible voters will cast their votes in 510 pooling booths. The police have marked 13 sensitive polling centres in this constituency with 850 police personnel along with all senior officials stationed across the constituency.

To maintain law and order during the by-poll paramilitary forces like Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) would be assisting both the cities' police.

Elections were necessitated in both seats after the demise of BJP's MLA Laxman Jagtap from the Chinchwad assembly constituency and Mukta Tilak from the Kasba Peth assembly constituency.

Counting of the by-poll to be held on 2 March. (ANI)

