Maharashtra CID arrests two inspectors in Param Bir Singh extortion case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Two serving police inspectors Nandakumar Gopale and Asha Korke were called in for questioning by the state Crime Investigation Department of Maharashtra earlier on Monday in connection with former Mumbai former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh extortion case, said the police.

After hours of interrogation, both were arrested by late evening, added the police.



A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Waze and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

