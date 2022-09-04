Maharashtra: CISF Guard deployed at Tarapur Nuclear Power Station gose missing with his rifle

Tarapur (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): A 35-year-old CISF guard deployed at the Tarapur Nuclear Power Station (TAPS) in Palghar has gone missing with his service pistol and 30 live cartridges, said the Tarapur police.

According to the Tarapur police, the CISF guard has gone missing with his rifle and 30 cartridges.



The Tarapur police have further registered a case.

The police have formed teams and have started searching for the jawan.

Further information is awaited from the Tarapur police. (ANI)

