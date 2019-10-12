Mahatma Gandhi Antarashtriya Hindi Viswavidyalaya (MGAHV) (Photo/Website)
Mahatma Gandhi Antarashtriya Hindi Viswavidyalaya (MGAHV) (Photo/Website)

Maharashtra: Citing Model Code of Conduct, Wardha university expels 6 students for planning to write to PM

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:35 IST

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Six students of Mahatma Gandhi Antarashtriya Hindi Viswavidyalaya (MGAHV) here have allegedly been expelled following their protests against the administration's decision to stop them from writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to a letter issued by MGAHV administration dated Wednesday, the students have been expelled on the grounds of 'violation of model code of conduct' and 'interference to administrative process'.
The protests were staged after the administration purportedly tried to stop students from organising an event to write letters to the Prime Minister on issues plaguing the country. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:50 IST

J-K: Pink vehicles launched for women and girls in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In a bid to provide safe and dignified travel option to women and girls, the district administration here in association with the Motor Vehicle Department launched six pink vehicles to mark the International Girl Child Day, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:40 IST

J-K govt seeks options from state service employees on choice of...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought options from the state service employees on choice of posting to the successor Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:37 IST

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:24 IST

Let us work together to manage differences on basis of mutual...

Washington [US], Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a letter to his US counterpart Donald Trump urging him to manage differences on the basis of mutual respect and expand cooperation for mutual benefit so as to bring the Sino-US relations on the right track.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 06:47 IST

J-K govt to its Admin Secys: Stay in Srinagar on 'appointed day'...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 : The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all Administrative Secretaries to stay in Srinagar on the "appointed day" for the formation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh, which is October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 05:51 IST

LS Speaker to lead Indian Parliamentary delegation at 141st...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would be participating in the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from October 13 to October 17.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 05:23 IST

BJP knocks EC door, lodges complaint against Kejriwal govt for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 : A delegation of Delhi BJP led by party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Friday met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over alleged misuse of public funds by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for taking out advertisements.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 04:49 IST

AP: TDP MLA sleeps outside Municipal Commissioner's Office...

Palakollu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu on Friday slept outside the Municipal Commissioner's Office in Palakollu town, as, allegedly, no official addressed his issues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 04:23 IST

In Mamallapuram, PM Modi admires 'marvellous' Panch Rathas,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday admired the various monuments situated in Mamallapuram saying that they bring to life aspects of Mahabharata.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 04:07 IST

Trump goes on tweeting spree, puts out 32 tweets, re-tweets...

Washington [US], Oct 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) went on a tweeting spree, putting out as many as 32 tweets and re-tweets within a time period of around 20 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:40 IST

J-K: 31 candidates pull out of upcoming BDC elections

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A total of 31 candidates out of 92 withdrew their nominations for the upcoming Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Poonch.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:09 IST

Telangana: TDP writes to DGP to restore 'security arrangements'...

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, has requested restoration of security arrangements at their party office in Hyderabad, keeping in view the 'high degree of threat perception' to party chief N Chandrabab

Read More
iocl