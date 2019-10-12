Maharashtra: Citing Model Code of Conduct, Wardha university expels 6 students for planning to write to PM

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Six students of Mahatma Gandhi Antarashtriya Hindi Viswavidyalaya (MGAHV) here have allegedly been expelled following their protests against the administration's decision to stop them from writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a letter issued by MGAHV administration dated Wednesday, the students have been expelled on the grounds of 'violation of model code of conduct' and 'interference to administrative process'.

The protests were staged after the administration purportedly tried to stop students from organising an event to write letters to the Prime Minister on issues plaguing the country. (ANI)

