Maharashtra: Citizens express gratitude, happiness over development projects in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): The people of Maharashtra's Nagpur have expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating and initiating various developmental projects.

On Sunday PM Modi flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express which will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

PM Modi waved at the passengers traveling on the train after flagging off the sixth Vande Bharat Express train.

A local resident of Nagpur, Manoj said that the pace of the development of Nagpur is "unexpected" and expressed his pride in development projects in the city.



"It was never expected that Nagpur would develop at this pace. The way Nagpur is being developed in the last few years, as four other such major events are scheduled to take place here today like the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, Mahametro Train, Samrudhhi highway, and an AIIMS. I want to give credit to the politicians performing such responsible development tasks under the guidance of PM Modi. I feel very proud," Manoj said in a conversation with ANI.

Prime Minister's commitment to strengthen health infrastructure across the country will be strengthened through the dedication of AIIMS Nagpur to the nation.

The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017, has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.



Meanwhile, another local, Pradip, welcomed the progress of Nagpur and termed it an "excellent initiative".

PM Modi has inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project, and laid the foundation stone for Phase- II of the rail project aimed to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.



For another project of development in Nagpur, the people also welcomed the decision to construct the Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project, which is believed to be a major step for realising the Prime Minister's vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure across the country.



"It is a very good beginning for development. Samruddhi Mahamarg will benefit farmers and would also positively influence the businesses here. There are many such projects that have changed Nagpur's image," said another local.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, this Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg would cover a distance of 520 Kms and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.

"The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra's 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra," the PMO said in a statement.

Some people told ANI that these projects are an indication that their dreams would come true.

"Because of Modi Ji, our dreams of development here are being fulfilled. We love you Modi Ji," a student Nikhil Jagyasi said while Vijaylakshmi Narayan Rao said that he feels proud that "something good is about to happen not only in Maharashtra but all across the country".

Later in the day, at the public function in Nagpur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

Prime Minister will dedicate Government Maintenance Depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur- Itarsi Third line project to the Nation. These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

The laying of the foundation stone for the National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur by the Prime Minister is a step towards building capacity and infrastructure in the country under the 'One Health' approach.

'One Health' approach recognises that the health of human beings is connected to the health of animals and the environment. This approach appreciates that most of the contagious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic (animal to human) in nature. The institute - to be established at a cost of more than Rs 110 crore - will collaborate and coordinate with all stakeholders and act as a catalyst to improve the research and capacity building in 'One Health' approach across the country.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur. The project - under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) - will be operationalised at a cost of more than Rs 1925 crore.

Prime Minister will dedicate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur to the Nation. The institute aims to develop skilled human resources to meet the requirements of the polymer and allied industries. (ANI)

