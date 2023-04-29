Maharashtra CM announces assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of deceased in Bhiwandi building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement.

Three people have died after a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

The CM has also given instructions to provide medical treatment to the injured at government expense.



CM Shinde also instructed the administration that the police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams should carry out the rescue work properly and the injured should be shifted to the hospitals immediately and the treatment should be started.

The incident took place in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, while talking to ANI, Union Minister of State, Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil said, "The local administration has informed me that among the 20 people feared trapped under the debris, a total of 9 people have been rescued. Out of the nine people rescued, eight people are undergoing treatment and one person has died". (ANI)

