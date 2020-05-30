Maharashtra CM announces hike in honorarium for doctors serving on bonds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a substantial hike in honorarium of doctors serving their bonds.

The Chief Minister said the hike would bring the honorarium of doctors serving their bonds at par with doctors working on contract basis and strengthen their resolve.

Doctors serving their bonds in tribal areas will be paid Rs 75,000 instead of Rs 60,000 and specialist doctors in tribal areas will get Rs 85000 instead of Rs 70,000.

MBBS doctors in other areas shall get a hike in their honorarium from Rs 55,000 to Rs 70,000. Moreover, specialist doctors in other areas will get an honorarium of Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000. (ANI)

