Maharashtra CM announces state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a state funeral for the Padma Vibhushan awardee historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Purandare's demise.



The Prime Minister said that Babasaheb Purandare left a major void in the world of history and culture.

"I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered," said the Prime Minister.



The notable historian and author passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune, Maharashtra at around 5 am today.

Babasaheb Purandare was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2019.

The Maharashtra Government honoured him with Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015 and Madhya Pradesh Government has awarded him the Kalidas award.

Babasaheb Purandare was a celebrated author and historian and was known for his work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He wrote several books on Shivaji, his administration and the forts from the king's era. As a theatre enthusiast, Purandare had directed 'Jaanta Raja', a play on Shivaji's life. (ANI)





