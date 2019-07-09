Maharashtra: CM approves Rs 3500 cr for multi-modal integration project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday approved Rs 3500 crore for multi-modal integration project for all proposed Metro stations and released 'Maha Mumbai Metro' logo here.

In a board meeting of the of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Fadnavis said, "The project will facilitate the widening of footpaths, bicycle tracks, parking zones, traffic signal improvement, street lighting, CCTVs, pathfinding maps, feeder services, street furniture etc. The project will help commuters enjoy the smooth commuting experience."

The CM also approved the appointment of Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL) to prepare a detailed project report for ropeway projects between Malad to Marve and Gorai to Borivali in the state.

According to officials, these projects will establish East-West connectivity to metro and the jetty.

During the meeting, a major step to finance Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) for the construction of Kavdas Dam was taken by the authorities. Subsequently, MMRDA will soon sign an MoU with KIDC in this regard.

State ministers including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Yogesh Sagar and Mayors of various cities marked their presence at the 148th board meeting of the MMRDA chaired by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

