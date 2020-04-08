Maharashtra CM asks retired Army health personnel to join the fight against COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to retired Army health services personnel to join the state government's effort of containing the coronavirus outbreak.

"I want to appeal to all retired Army personnel who have experience of medical field, nurses, ward boys, and those who have completed the training but didn't work for some reason, you must come forward to join us," Uddhav Thackeray said.

He said, "All these people can reach out to us through CovidYoddha@gmail.com. This email id should not be used for sending any complaints."

Thackeray also said, "I am getting news from all over the world through news channels, that things in Wuhan (China) have returned to normal and the restrictions are being removed. It's good news. This means things can be better with time."

"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," he added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi increased to nine on Wednesday after two more men tested positive at Mukund slum and Dhanwada Chawl.

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1018 in Maharashtra as per the data from the website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

