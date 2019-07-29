Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Smriti Irani in Mumbai on Mumbai (Photo/ANI)
Maharashtra CM briefs Union Min Smriti Irani on initiatives for women, children

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Minister Smriti Irani in Mumbai on Monday, and briefed her about the various initiatives and programs of his government aimed at eliminating malnutrition and on mother and childcare.
Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, appreciated Maharashtra's consistency in keeping all the programs on track.
Various programs and initiatives including Smart Anganwadi, immunisation program, efforts for bringing down child deaths, progress in The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) cases and awareness programs were reviewed during the meeting.
Officials from Government of India and Government of Maharashtra also attended the meeting. (ANI)

