Maharashtra: CM chairs meet to address issues of Banjara community

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chaired a meeting to address various issues and demands of the Banjara community.

Representatives from the Banjara community felicitated the Chief Minister for fulfilling various demands like funds for Pohragad, the celebration of Sant Sevalal's birth anniversary and recommending inclusion of Banjara language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Fadnavis in the meeting assured an increase in hostel accommodation for the students of Banjara community and skill training centres for them.

Apart from this, he also promised land for 'Samaj Bhavan' (community centre).

Other leaders including Sanjay Rathod, Minister of State for Revenue, were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

