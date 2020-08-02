Maharashtra CM chairs meeting over Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday chaired a meeting over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources said.

Sources also said that the security situation in the state in view of upcoming festivals --- Raksha Bandhan on Monday and Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22 --- was also discussed in the meeting.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting over Sushant Singh Rajput death case and security situation in the state in view of upcoming festivals. DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh also attended the meeting," sources told ANI.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case so far.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

