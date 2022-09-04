Maharashtra CM condoles demise of Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Mumbai.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It is a great loss... My heartfelt tribute," said CM Shinde.



Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.



Police said there were four people including a woman in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.





Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed condolence on Mistry's death.

"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace," tweeted Gadkari.

Taking Twitter, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry's demise.

"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (ANI)

