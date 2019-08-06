Maharashtra CM dials his K'taka counterpart on flood situation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): With the flood situation worsening in Maharashtra and its neighbouring states, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dialled his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa and requested him to discharge water from the Almatti dam.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and requested on Almatti discharge. He assured of positive actions," the statement from CMO Maharashtra read.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also reviewed the flood situation in Yavatnal area along with Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Department and various Districts' administration of the region.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis in is in continuous touch with CS [Chief Secretaries], all these agencies and situation is under control," the notice from CMO Maharashtra read.

As many as six villages of Shirol Taluka, one from Hatkanangle, Chikhali, Ambewadi area and Kolhapur city have been submerged in water due to the overflow of Panchganga river.

Two NDRF teams are carrying out rescue operations and more teams of the Army, Navy and coastguard have been directed to reach the affected areas of Yavatnal at the earliest.

Not only that, but the rescue officials have also been given two helicopters for carrying out relief and rescue operations. So far, 1500 families have been evacuated from Yavatbnal and the administration is continuously monitoring the situation. (ANI)

