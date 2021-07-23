Maharashtra CM directs rescue operations to begin in rain hit Ratnagiri, Raigad districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours.

Thackrey also directed the Disaster Management units and departments concerned to stay vigilant and start rescue operations immediately, informed the Chief Minister's office.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situation due to high tide and heavy rain. Two more teams have been mobilised for rescue operations one each for Khed in Ratnagiri and for Mahad in Raigad, from Pune headquarters.

The national forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.



"The CM has directed the Disaster Management units and concerned departments to stay vigilant and start rescue operations immediately," the chief minister's office said in a series of tweets.

Citizens residing close to water bodies have been urged to take necessary precautions in view of rising water level.

"Water levels in the rivers are constantly rising; hence citizens staying close by are advised to take adequate precautions and co-operate with the administration. Alternate arrangements must be made at sites that have active COVID patients," CMO said.

In Ratnagiri, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been asked for aerial help as a precautionary measure. Local corporation teams are conducting rescue operations with five boats.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Marine Drive witnessed high tide amid rainfall. Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city. With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara. (ANI)

