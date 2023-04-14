Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis pay floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offered floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on the occasion of 'Ambedkar Jayanti' on Friday.

"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution of India, great man, Bharat Ratna, on his birth anniversary," Shinde said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday night CM also inaugurated the newly built Ashoka Pillar in Mumbai's Chembur, Mumbai. MP of the area Rahul Shewale and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale along with several leaders were present at the inauguration ceremony organised on the eve of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.



It took 17 years to build the Ashoka Pillar near the famous Ambedkar Garden in Chembur. The work of making the Ashoka Pillar started in 2005. But it was stopped midway. The BMC resumed work last year to complete the project.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House lawn in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution on the occasion by offering a garland.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Hundreds of salutes to Pujya Babasaheb, who dedicated his life for the empowerment of the deprived and exploited sections of the society, on his birth anniversary. Jai Bheem!"

Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi. (ANI)

