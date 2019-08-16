Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis unveils model for Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16, (ANI): The model of coaches for Mumbai Metro line-3 was unveiled by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Friday.

According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, MML-3 is a 33.5 km long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, Andheri East).

Length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground.

CMO of Maharashtra tweeted, "CM Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a model of rolling stock for Metro-3 at Mumbai. Metro line 3 will be called the Aqua line." (ANI)

