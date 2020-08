Maharashtra CM inaugurates RT-PCR lab in Raigad

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated an RT-PCR laboratory in Raigad district, informed Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Maharashtra Chief Minister also launched a 121-bedded state of the art, ICU enabled dedicated COVID Hospital in Dombivli today, Maharashtra CMO informed.

"From 2 labs in March, Maharashtra now has over 150 testing labs, asserted CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray while inaugurating an RT-PCR Laboratory in Raigad district," Maharashtra CMO tweeted.

Maharashtra has reported total 1,62,806 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)