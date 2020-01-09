Maharashtra CM names 'Guardian Ministers' for all 36 districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has named 'Guardian Ministers' for all 36 districts in the state.

On December 30 last year, a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray took oath as ministers.

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

