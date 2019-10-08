Maharashtra CM, Nitin Gadkari, others attend RSS Vijaydashmi event

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8(ANI): Several dignitaries from different walks of life took part in Rashtriya Swanyamsewak Sangh's (RSS) "Path Sanchalan March" along with its chief Mohan Bhagwat here on the occasion of Vijaydashmi on Tuesday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and former Army chief General (retd) VK Singh were seen marching with the RSS chief.

They later participated in an event where HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest.

Clad in the RSS dress -- white shirt and khaki pants, the dignitaries paid tribute to the organisation's saffron flag.

RSS marks Vijaydashmi as one of its biggest events when the RSS chief addresses the RSS workers on a number of issues concerning politics, society, national security and family values. (ANI)