Maharashtra CM pays tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on their birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and his son and State Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of their birth anniversaries, at their residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Pune. Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in the daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 to found the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra. He passed away on November 17, 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.



Meanwhile, in the first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include Netaji's birth anniversary.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

The Prime Minister has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors.

The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

