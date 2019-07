Maharashtra CM performs Bhumi Pujan for Manora MLA hostel in Mumbai

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 20:20 IST

Punjab govt decides to waive off private market yard requirement...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Punjab Council of Ministers, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, decided to waive off the setting up of private market yard for availing exemption from payment of 2 per cent over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).