Maharashtra CM thanks Reliance and Amitabh Bachchan for their contributions to relief fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took to Twitter to thank Reliance Industries Limited and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for their generous contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for rehabilitation work in the flood-ravaged western Maharashtra region.

"Thank you Amitabh Bachchan Ji for your gesture of coming forward & contributing Rs 51,00,000 towards #CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods. This will inspire many to help & contribute in our rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected districts like Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara," Fadnavis tweeted.

"Thank you Reliance Industries Ltd for the contribution of Rs 5 crore towards #CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods !" he said in another tweet.

Earlier, Fadnavis and all Maharashtra ministers on August 13 decided to donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to augment flood relief in the state.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis and all the Ministers of Maharashtra Cabinet have decided to donate one month's salary towards the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra Floods," a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet announced Rs 6,813 crore assistance for the flood-hit people, out of which Rs 4,708 crore was allocated to Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and Rs 2,105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik and rest of the affected districts.

The death toll due to the floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division reached 54, an official statement said on August 16.

As per the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office in Pune, at least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villages and evacuated to 596 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts. (ANI)