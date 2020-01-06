Maharashtra CM to interact with industrialists tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Tuesday interact with prominent industrialists to discuss the vision to make Maharashtra industrially and economically a vibrant state.

The interaction will take place in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Sahyadri guest house here. This will be Thackeray's first-ever interaction with eminent industry captains after taking over as the Chief Minister of the state last year.

The Chief Minister will also discuss the role of state government and measures to be taken to give impetus to the industrial growth of the state, according to an official statement.

"The meeting will have Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and also Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Deepak Parekh, Gautam Singhania, Baba Kalyani and other eminent dignitaries from the industrial sector," the statement said.

"The discussion will suggest a roadmap towards building a progressive and globally competitive Maharashtra," it added. (ANI)

