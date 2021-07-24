Maharashtra CM to visit flood-affected Mahad today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will leave for the flood-affected Mahad by helicopter from Mumbai at 12 pm on Saturday.

He will also visit the flood-hit Taliye village during his visit, the Public Relations Room (Chief Minister's Secretariat) informed.

A total of 44 bodies have been retrieved from the debris of the Mahad landslide, and the 35 who were injured are under treatment.



Thackeray on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured.

"NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense", said the Chief Minister.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days. The Chief Minister was informed about the flood situation in Mahad by the Raigad District Collector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra had also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. (ANI)

