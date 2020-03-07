Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrives in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Saturday but he will not participate in 'Aarti' programme in view of the coronavirus threat.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow but will not participate in 'Aarti' programme on the banks of Sarayu River due to coronavirus," Raut said on Friday. (ANI)

