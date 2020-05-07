Maharashtra Cong has borne travel cost of 4,627 migrant workers: Thorat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress said that it has borne the cost of travel of as many as 4,627 migrant workers returning to their states from different parts of Maharashtra.

"As per the announcement made by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, @INCMaharashtra has borne the cost of travel of 4627 needy migrant labourers returning to their states from various parts of Maharashtra in the last two days," Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, the president of Maharashtra Congress Committee said, "The Congress party has paid for the tickets of all 2019 migrant workers traveling by train from Nagpur to Muzaffarpur and Wardha to Patna. Special congratulations to Energy Minister Nitin Raut, Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar, MLA Ranjit Kamble."

Thorat further said, "Under the guidance of Guardian Minister Vijay Vadettiwar and MP Balubhau Dhanorkar, the Chandrapur City and Rural District Congress Committee has borne the transportation cost for 239 migrant laborers to go to Patna."

"Apart from this, the Congress party also ensured health check-ups of the migrant workers, assisted them in filling up the forms, and provided them with water, food, sanitizers, masks, etc. required for the journey," he said.

"To make the journey of migrant workers easier, on the suggestion of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, a helpline has been set up in each district," he added. (ANI)

