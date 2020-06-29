Maharashtra Congress protests against fuel price hike

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Congress on Monday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Pune against the surge in petrol and diesel prices across the country.

During the protest, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said: "The protest is happening all over the country today. When petrol diesel prices are hiked it impacts common man, today when the common man is in problem already due to coronavirus the government is putting another burden on them by increasing petrol and diesel prices."

Former MLC Mohan Joshi cornered the Centre for the hike in fuel prices when the rates for the same are less in the international market.

"Today the prices in the international market are less but still govt is taking more money from Pune for fuel. The government should provide fuel at the price of international crude oil price. The petrol and diesel which should be provided at Rs 40 per litre are being sold at Rs 90 per litre hence the government should reduce it," he said.

With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 87.27/litre (increase by Rs 0.17), and the diesel prices stand at Rs 77.71/litre (increase by Rs 0.24) in Pune, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies on Monday.

The Congress has termed the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people. (ANI)

