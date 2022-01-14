Maharashtra Congress to appoint Women Working presidents in all districts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday decided to appoint a Woman Working President in each district Congress committee of Maharashtra.

This came on the lines of Priyanka Gandhi's Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon campaign in UP and 40 per cent candidature to women in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

A letter on behalf of the MPCC President has been sent to all district units and they have been asked to propose the name of a senior dedicated Congress worker for the post of Working president in their respective districts.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, "The move is intended to strengthen the participation of women in politics." "It was during the Congress government that the decision to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in local bodies elections and other landmark developments came," he said. (ANI)