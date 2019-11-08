Maharashtra: Congress to lodge its MLAs at one place to prevent 'poaching'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Amidst the speculations of possible horse-trading of its MLAs allegedly by the ruling BJP, the Congress party has decided to lodge all its legislators at one place in order to keep its flock intact.

Congress leader Manikrao Thakare said, "Some people are saying that MLAs have been approached. We follow the orders of our high command and all our MLAs are together. Our MLAs have been asked to stay together in such a situation of crisis in Maharashtra. All MLAs are waiting for orders to where to go and stay."

"Those who have been given mandate should form the government but it doesn't seem to happen. Congress-NCP has the mandate to sit in opposition. BJP is also trying to get President Rule imposed in State so that power remains with it," he said.

Congress leader Thakare and Praniti Shinde met senior party leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday to discuss the present situation. Earlier on Friday Wadettiwar had said that the Congress does not fear BJP's "poaching" and warned that opposition parties will stitch government together if the BJP tries to influence MLAs across the party lines.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena lodged its MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda, amidst the fear of poaching.

As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra ends today, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the chief minister's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

