Maharashtra: Congress's Sanjay Nirupam demands ACP Mane's suspension, says bike rally will continue until Gajanan Kirtikar resigns

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday demanded the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mane for his 'misbehaviour' with him during his detention and said that they will continue the rally until Gajanan Kirtikar resigns from the post of Member of Parliament.

The Congress leader was detained by police in Mumbai's Versova Police for taking out a bike rally. However, the police have released him.

In a self-made video, Nirupam claimed that he organized a bike rally to put pressure on North West Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency MP Gajanan Kirtikar and was detained by police without any legal warrant.

"Today we organized a bike rally to put pressure on MP G Kirtikar to resign from his post for his inactivity, but the Shinde government got so scared of our political program that without any legal warrant, they detained me in Versova Police Station," said the Congress leader.

"I demand suspension of ACP Mane for his misbehaviour with me today," he said in a self-made video.

After the release from the police, the Congress leader said their protest will continue until Kirtikar resigns.

"The Police is working under the pressure of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. All the police stations were activated to stop our rally. Police should work according to the law. We will continue the bike rally without permission. The rally which we had planned will continue no matter if the police give permission for it or not," he said.



He said that at every police station, his party workers were detained with bikes.

"I condemn the Shinde government's actions, the way they have misused the law to stop the bike rally today. Earlier today several police officers inducing ACP, PI senior PI came to my house and dragged me to the lift. They detained me without any permission. I was here at the Police Station for the last four hours. I am a heart patient and they did not even do my medical," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Nirupam's supporters also protested against his detention outside the Versova Police station.

"I had organised a bike rally to put pressure on our local MP G Kirtikar to resign from his post for his inactivity in the constituency. Instead of giving permission to carry out our peaceful political program police forcefully detained me without showing me any order," said Nirupam had said in a tweet.

Nirupam also alleged that the police forcibly detained him without any prior notice.

"Police entered my home and had taken me away forcefully to Versova police station. Police ka gundaraj," he added.

The Congress leader was demanding Kirtikar's resignation after he joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction.

He said the leader is unfit to be a leader. He stated Kirtikar should quit as a parliamentarian as he has left the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

Notably, a Member of Parliament from Mumbai North-West, Kiritikar joined the Eknath Shinde faction on November 11 in the presence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister. (ANI)

