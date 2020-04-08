Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reached 1,078 as 60 new cases emerge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): 60 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Maharashtra, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 1078, which remains the worst-affected state in the country.



Out of 60 new cases, 44 fresh cases have been confirmed from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, 9 under Pune Municipal Corporation area, 4 in Nagpur and 1 each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana.

"Number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today. 44 fresh cases have been found under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, 9 under the Pune Municipal Corporation area, 4 in Nagpur, and 1 each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana," the state Health Department said.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated.

The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is second in terms of most number of positive cases with 690 cases. Delhi has 576 reported COVID-19 cases so far. (ANI)