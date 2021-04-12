Maharashtra Covid-19 task force in favour of lockdown, says Cabinet Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): A lockdown may be impending in Maharashtra, the Cabinet Minister Aslam Sheikh on Sunday said after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with state COVID-19 Task Force representatives amid an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the task force via video conferencing on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh said, "In today's meeting with the state COVID19 Task Force, everyone was of the view to impose lockdown in the state."



The Minister said that some of the people in the meeting were of views that the lockdown must be for two weeks some were in favour of three weeks but at least 8 days lockdown to be imposed and lockdown is a must.

"The discussions are underway on various issues including availability of beds, use of Remdesivir and imposition of restrictions," he added.

Over the concern of reverse migration of migrant labourers, the Minister said, "Last time when the lockdown was imposed in the country many migrants labourers lost their lives while returning to their native home, so we don't want such situations in the state again, that's why we are taking all the stakeholders in confidence and we are talking to labourers and traders."

Maharashtra has continued to report the highest number of novel coronavirus cases. A total of 9,989 new positive cases and 58 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Sunday.

Maharashtra government has imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7 am on Monday. (ANI)

