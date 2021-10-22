Maharashtra COVID-19 unlock: Cinema halls, theatres to reopen from today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Friday reopened cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums with 50 per cent seating capacity as COVID-19 cases are going down in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that if the situation is in control after Diwali then the seating capacity will be increased.

"We have re-opened theatres with 50 per cent capacity from today. The theatre owners are demanding to reopen with 100 per cent seating capacity but we have told them to wait till Diwali. After Diwali if the situation is under control, then we will increase the capacity," said Pawar.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that amusement parks, auditoriums and theatres would be reopened from October 22.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, "Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of COVID cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theatres will be opened from October 22nd. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon."

The Chief Minister also said that the guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be released soon.

Cinema halls and theatres, shut since March 2020, were reopened in November last year. However, they closed again in April 2021 after the second coronavirus wave hit Maharashtra.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 27,899 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)