Maharashtra COVID caseload reaches 6,61,942 with 14,492 new cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 14,492 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,61,942, said the State Health Department.

The total number of cases include 4,80,114 recoveries and 1,69,516 active cases, the State Health Department informed.

As many as 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 1,101 recoveries and 32 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this the total number of positive cases has increased to 1,35,357 in Mumbai, including 18,298 active cases, 1,09,369 recovered cases and 7,385 deaths, BMC stated.

Meanwhile, five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Saturday, the BMC said.

The total number of cases rose to 2,705 including 2,355 discharged cases and 90 active cases. (ANI)



