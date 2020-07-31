Maharashtra: COVID positive woman gives birth to healthy twins in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 29-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Pune gave birth to two healthy children at a city hospital on Friday.

The lady was admitted to a private hospital in Pune earlier but upon testing, she was found positive for COVID-19 and hence was shifted to Sonavane hospital on Thursday.

Following this, she gave birth to two healthy children early Friday morning.

Government-run Sonavane hospital is dedicated to COVID-19 positive pregnant women in the city.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,48,454 active COVID cases in Maharashtra as it continues to be the worst-affected state. (ANI)

