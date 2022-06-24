Maharashtra crisis: Cong advises rebel leader Shinde to leave Assam in greater interest of state

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday wrote a letter to rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and advised him to leave Assam at the earliest in the greater interest of the state.

In a letter, Borah said that the MLAs' presence in Guwahati has not gone well with the Assamese people and is creating an unhealthy atmosphere.

"You are aware that Assam is a land where people give a lot of respect to ethics and values. Your presence in Guwahati with MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena from Maharashtra, who have been kept in a hotel for alleged horse-trading to topple the elected Government of Maharashtra and the continued media coverage of the same, has not gone well with the Assamese people and is creating an unhealthy atmosphere," the letter reads.

He further said that Assam is facing a devastating flood situation and in such a critical and deplorable situation of the state, the presence of Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati and the busy activities of the Assam government in providing royal hospitality are quite unfair and unacceptable.

"In such a critical and deplorable situation of the state, your presence in Guwahati and the busy activities of Assam Govt. in providing royal hospitality to you, is quite unfair and unacceptable. Assam has been defamed by your presence considering Guwahati as a safe heaven for MLAs who have no respect for constitutional values and loyalty at all," he said.

Further attacking Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress leader said, the state Government machinery should be busy with the management of the flood crisis but the presence of MLAs here has been standing as a hindrance.

"Assam has seen towering political personalities such as late Chief Ministers -- Bharat Ratna Lok Priyo Gopinath Bordoloi and Padma Bhushan Tarun Gogoi. But the present CM Dr Himanta BiswaSarma has proved himself to be nothing but a wheeler-dealer encouraging and supporting political horse-trading in Assam. The BJP CM and the Government's support for your presence here has sullied the image of Assam and Assamese people. Sarma and the Government machinery should be busy with the management of the flood crisis but your presence here has been standing as a hindrance," the letter further reads.



"Considering the damage that you have caused to Assam and its people by your presence, I would like to advise you to leave Assam at the earliest in the greater interest of the state," he added.

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde along with 38 party MLAs and nine independent MLAs are campaigning at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati from June 22.

On the other hand, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar has written a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari demanding his intervention into the way the "MVA govt in the state is suspiciously taking rapid decisions one after other pertaining to schemes, projects and giving contracts".

Eknath Shinde is appearing to be holding a tight grip on the Shiv Sena, as the strength of MLAs supporting him is expected to cross 50 as more legislators are likely to reach Guwahati on Friday thus further deepening the political crisis in Maharashtra.

The situation for Thackeray continues to become grimmer with his close aide switching sides and the chief minister himself falling short of numbers.

It seems that the legacy of Bal Thackeray, who founded Shiv Sena, has slipped from the hands of Uddhav Thackeray with the rebellion of Eknath Shinde as he claims of being a true Shivsainik, the battle of who holds the true legacy of Balasaheb has started.

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati. The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati authorised Shinde to decide on a further course of action.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena supporters throw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, and also raised slogans against him in Nashik.(ANI)

