Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 3 in Bhiwandi building collapse

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse has risen to three, said Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

Earlier in the day a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane.

According to information, the incident took place in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement.

The CM has also given instructions to provide medical treatment to the injured at government expense.

CM Shinde also instructed the administration that the police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams should carry out the rescue work properly and the injured should be shifted to the hospitals immediately and the treatment should be started.

The rescue operations are underway, Thane Municipal Corporation added. (ANI)

