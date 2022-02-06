Maharashtra declares public holiday on Monday to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a public holiday in the state on Monday to mourn the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today.

The notification issued in this regard states, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away tragically on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and her demise has caused immense loss to the world of music and art. To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday, February 7, using the authority vested in the Government of Maharashtra."



Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, 92, who passed away due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, announced on Sunday morning that Lata Mangeshkar passed away following multiple organ failures. (ANI)

