Maharashtra: Devotees show humanity by giving way to ambulance during Ganesh idol immersion

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI): In an example of humanity, people of Pune gave way to an ambulance during the massive Ganesh idol immersion procession on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees, soaked in religious fervour, were taking the Ganesh idol for immersion when the emergency vehicle got stuck in the crowd at Pune, Laxmi Road.

Seeing the ambulance, people paved the way for the ambulance to create a corridor.

The incident was caught on camera, winning applause on social media.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Devotees give way to ambulance during Ganesh idol immersion procession on Lakshmi Road in Pune. #GaneshVisarjan (12.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/GqxtN1QmzP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019



According to the recently announced new traffic rules, one has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for not giving way to the ambulance and other emergency vehicles.

Earlier this year, during Puri Rath Yatra devotees, showed similar gesture by creating a way for the medical van.

The Ganesh Visarjan, marks the culmination of ten-day long festival to Hindu god Ganesha. (ANI)