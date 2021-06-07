Maharashtra: Dip in new COVID-19 cases continues; 12,557 fresh infections recorded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 12,557 fresh infections were recorded, the state's public health department informed on Sunday.

With 14,433 fresh discharges, the state's coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95.05 per cent. As many as 233 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday.

At present, there are 1,85,527 active cases in Maharashtra while 55,43,267 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72 per cent.

On Saturday, 13,659 new coronavirus cases and 300 deaths were reported in the state.

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported.

The country's cumulative caseload reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases, 2,69,84,781 discharges and 2,69,84,781 deaths. (ANI)