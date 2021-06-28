Maharashtra: Doctors of Mumbai hospital take out a candle march, demand arrest of persons who attacked their colleagues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Amidst the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, doctors of Mumbai's Sion hospital took out a candle march in front of the hospital premises demanding arrest of the persons who allegedly abused and attacked some doctors following the death of their relative during treatment.



As per local police officials, they are closely monitoring the situation. "We have booked two sons of the patient under Section 353 of IPC", said the police.

Many people were seen gathering at the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

