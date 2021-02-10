Maharashtra: Drug case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad allowed to travel to Kenya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI) The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday allowed the former executive of Dharma Productions and accused in a drug case Kshitij Ravi Prasad to travel to Kenya from February 17 to 24.

Prasad is out on bail in a drug-related case filed against him by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The court has asked NCB to return his passport which he will re-deposit after returning. The Court has also asked him to deposit Rs 50,000 as security before going on his journey.

In November last year, Prasad and African national Agisilaos Demetriades were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with a second drug case related to the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national.



He was recently arrested and sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody in connection with a case involving the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai.

Prasad was on September 26, 2020, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. (ANI)





