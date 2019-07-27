Maharashtra: Earth slide causes disruption of railway services on Karjat-Lonavala section

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Earth slide caused by incessant rains in Western Maharashtra on Friday night resulted in falling of about 1500 cubic metre heavy muck mixed with a boulder on the railway track between Karjat and Lonavala.

"The spot where the earth slide occurred is on the line between Karjat and Lonavala. It took place at 11.21 pm on Friday in tunnel number 37," a release issued by Central Railways said.

"The officers present on the site are Assistant Divisional Railway Magistrate (ADRM), Infrastructure and other Divisional Officers. The Chief Bridge Engineer is also on his way to attend to the restoration work in the section. Restoration machinery and rail-mounted porcelain are also on the way to the site," the release added.

The landslide affected Chennai Express and other long-distance trains which were plying on this route as they were diverted via alternative routes.

"Short distance trains to Pune side stand cancelled. Long-distance trains have been diverted via Igatpuri," the Central Railways release further informed.

The rainfall is still persistent in the region and restoration work would take considerable time. (ANI)

