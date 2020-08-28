Higher Education Department presents action plan on NEP 2020 to Maharashtra Governor. Photo/Twitter/Governor
Higher Education Department presents action plan on NEP 2020 to Maharashtra Governor. Photo/Twitter/Governor

Maharashtra: Education dept presents action plan to Guv for NEP 2020 implementation

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Department of Higher and Technical Education on Thursday made a presentation on the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the proposed action plan of Government of Maharashtra for its implementation before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here.
The officials met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Jalota explained the highlights of the NEP 2020 to the Governor.
Koshyari offered his comments and made useful suggestions on some of the points.
The Cabinet approved NEP 2020 on July 29. (ANI)

